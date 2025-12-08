Seattle Weather: Rain break Tuesday morning, increasing showers by afternoon
SEATTLE - Heavy rain moved across Western Washington Monday as our first round of atmospheric moisture moved onshore. Rainfall totals reached almost 3 inches by 9:30pm Monday evening for parts of Western Washington.
A Flood Watch for Western Washington remains in effect through Friday afternoon as heavy rain and flooding is expected. As of late Monday, 13 river gauges are expected to reach major flood stage. Flood Warnings also remain in effect for almost a dozen rivers Monday night.
A rain break is expected Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Rivers will decrease in levels due to this dry period, but then increase again as more rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Heavy rain returns Tuesday afternoon/evening, which will increase the potential for river flooding for the end of the week.
Wet and mild conditions will continue through the end of the week, and the threat of landslides and burn scaring flooding will also continue. Winds will pick up again Wednesday for strong gusts, which could create power outages. Scattered showers will be around through the weekend with highs in the 50s.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologists Claire Anderson and Ilona McCauley, and the National Weather Service.