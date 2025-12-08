Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Wahkiakum County, Snohomish County, Snohomish County, King County, King County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Lewis County, Lewis County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:49 PM PST until TUE 2:38 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:52 PM PST until THU 11:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:56 PM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:10 PM PST until THU 3:43 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM PST until THU 9:52 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:32 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:54 PM PST until TUE 11:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:22 PM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:18 AM PST until TUE 9:32 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:24 PM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, Clark County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:57 PM PST until TUE 6:19 AM PST, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:18 PM PST until MON 11:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:16 AM PST until TUE 11:15 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Thurston County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Seattle Weather: Rain break Tuesday morning, increasing showers by afternoon

By and
Published  December 8, 2025 9:45pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: heavy rain and flood concerns

Seattle weather: heavy rain and flood concerns

FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your week forecast.

The Brief

    • Heavy rain has led to nearly 3 inches of rainfall in Western Washington, with a Flood Watch in effect until Friday.
    • 13 river gauges are expected to reach major flood stage, with warnings for nearly a dozen rivers.
    • More rain and strong winds are forecast for Tuesday night, increasing flood and power outage risks.

SEATTLE - Heavy rain moved across Western Washington Monday as our first round of atmospheric moisture moved onshore. Rainfall totals reached almost 3 inches by 9:30pm Monday evening for parts of Western Washington. 

Rain Totals

Heavy rain moved across Western Washington Monday as our first round of atmospheric moisture moved onshore. 

A Flood Watch for Western Washington remains in effect through Friday afternoon as heavy rain and flooding is expected. As of late Monday, 13 river gauges are expected to reach major flood stage. Flood Warnings also remain in effect for almost a dozen rivers Monday night. 

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch for Western Washington remains in effect through Friday afternoon as heavy rain is expected and flooding is expected. 

A rain break is expected Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Rivers will decrease in levels due to this dry period, but then increase again as more rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

Dry start Tuesday

A rain break is expected Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies. 

Heavy rain returns Tuesday afternoon/evening, which will increase the potential for river flooding for the end of the week. 

Heavy Rain

Heavy rain returns Tuesday afternoon/evening, which will increase the potential for river flooding for the end of the week. 

Wet and mild conditions will continue through the end of the week, and the threat of landslides and burn scaring flooding will also continue. Winds will pick up again Wednesday for strong gusts, which could create power outages. Scattered showers will be around through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

Seattle Extended

Wet and mild conditions will continue through the end of the week. 

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologists Claire Anderson and Ilona McCauley, and the National Weather Service.

