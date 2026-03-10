2 people shot, killed in Anacortes, WA

Police in Anacortes, Washington confirm two people are dead following reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Mar. 10, officers reported calls coming in about a shooting scene in the 1400 block of K Avenue.

As of 10 a.m., police did not announce any arrests, however they said there was no ongoing threat to the public as their investigation continued on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"We will release more information once APD detectives have completed that investigation," said Brent Lindquist with the Anacortes Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.