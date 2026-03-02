When does daylight saving time return in Seattle?

When does daylight saving time begin?

On March 8, daylight saving time begins, pushing clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.

That means Seattleites will experience a sunset at 7:04 p.m., a full hour later than the 6:03 p.m. sunset on March 7, according to Time and Date.

End of ‘The Big Dark’

Local perspective:

For many in the Pacific Northwest, this transition is more than just a time change — it signals the unofficial end of "The Big Dark," the months-long stretch of short days and early sunsets that define Seattle winters.

With more daylight in the evenings, outdoor activities, later walks and post-work sunshine become possible again, offering a much-needed mood boost for residents.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time will continue until Nov. 1, when clocks will "fall back" by one hour, marking the return to standard time.

Could daylight saving time end for good?

Big picture view:

Discussions about making daylight saving time permanent have circulated for years.

In 2024, President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would eliminate the time change if reelected. In December, Trump called for the elimination of daylight saving time, labeling it "inconvenient" and "very costly" for the nation. However, any change would require congressional approval.

For now, Seattleites can enjoy knowing that longer, brighter evenings are just around the corner.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.