Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell stuck in Israel amid war with Iran

The Brief Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell is reportedly stuck in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Flights in and out of Israel have been canceled as airstrikes escalate, and it’s unclear when travel will resume. The Storm says it is in contact with Mitchell and the WNBA as efforts continue to bring her home.



Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell is trapped in Israel during the ongoing conflict with Iran, along with several other WNBA players.

Mitchell is reportedly trapped in the country with former South Carolina players Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Destiny Littleton, who play professionally in Israel. Mithell also previously played overseas in Israel during the offseason.

The news was confirmed after Mitchell reposted a social media post from South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, announcing the players were in Israel and working to return home.

The Seattle Storm issued the following statement regarding Mitchell's status:

"Yes we're aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tiffany and the WNBA as we continue to provide support."

Mitchell joined the Storm after being waived from the Las Vegas Aces in 2025, averaging 2.9 points and 0.6 rebounds in the 23 games she played for Seattle last season.

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 3 : Tiffany Mitchell #25 of the Seattle Storm looks on during the game against the Indiana Fever on August 3, 2025 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty Images) (2025 NBAE)

Many flights in and out of Israel are being canceled due to the ongoing war with Iran, where both countries have exchanged airstrikes across the Middle East. The operation has already resulted in the deaths of six U.S. service members.

The State Department is warning all Americans to leave countries in the Middle East due to serious safety risks. It's currently unknown when air traffic in Israel will resume.

