WA politicians, communities react to Iran strikes by Trump administration, Israel

The United States, with Israel, began a series of "major combat operations" in Iran heading into the weekend, including air strikes, according to President Trump.

Leaders, politicians, and communities across the globe are reacting to the move, either in protest or in support, as information continues to become available, including retaliatory strikes against the U.S. Navy by Iran.

Here in Washington, politicians such as Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell, are joined by various elected officials in the state releasing statements on the Trump administration's latest military moves.

Additionally, there is an "emergency protest" planned for Seattle on Saturday afternoon against the bombings. The "Hands Off Iran" protest will take place at the Pike Place Market downtown on Saturday, Feb. 28.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Smoke rises after Iran carried out a missile strike on the main headquarters of the U.S. Navyâs 5th Fleet in Manama in retaliation against US-Israeli attacks, in Bahrain February 28, 2026. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Expand

Senator Patty Murray reacts to military operation in Iran

Sen. Murray previously expressed disapproval for air strikes in Iran, saying in June 2025 that, "We can all agree that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon. But the American people do not want to begin a war with Iran, and Trump does not have the unilateral authority to start one."

On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, she released the following statement on new U.S. military action in the country.

What they're saying:

"Congress must return immediately and vote to put an end to this war.



Every Senator should be on the record—the American people deserve to know which of their leaders supports another potentially bloody and costly war in the Middle East.



No war with Iran."

Senator Maria Cantwell releases statement following air strikes in Iran

"The President should not have initiated a large-scale attack on Iran without Congressional approval, the support of key allies around the world, or having made his case to the American people.

The Iranian government is by every definition an enemy of the United States, but the enduring solution is to leverage strong bipartisan support for tougher sanctions and rebuilding the international coalition of allies and partners forged to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon by having a vigorous inspection regime like the one under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Congress must demand that the President seek our Constitutionally required approval if he intends to engage in a protracted conflict. He must also send his military and civilian leadership team before the people’s representatives in the House and the Senate to explain where we are and where he is taking us. Adherence to the Constitution, transparency, reason, and deliberation, guided by American values and interests, should determine what we do next."

A news ticker displays news about US strikes on Iran on the News Corp. building in New York, US, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. The unprecedented US and Israeli attack against Iran on Saturday has already surpassed previous strike-and-retaliation cycles Expand

Rep. Michael Baumgartner supports military action in Iran

The other side:

"The Mullahs who control Iran are a messianic death cult who believe that their version of Shia Islam will be guided by God to conquer the world. They have supported terrorist groups that have killed thousands of Americans. Their nuclear and ballistic missile programs are significant threats to America’s national interests and security. The sooner Iran’s leaders are in the dustbin of history the better."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls Iran strikes ‘unconstitutional war’

"This is an unconstitutional war and Congress needs to vote immediately on a war powers resolution to tell the president to stop. I will be a strong yes. This president promised to end wars — and instead is starting new, unconstitutional wars, wasting American taxpayer dollars and putting our servicemembers at risk. He has no respect for the constitution, Congress, or the rule of law in this country."

"Congressional authorization for any acts of war is required because the founders understood that putting American lives at risk is the most serious matter possible and required full debate of the goals and consequences. Trump has completely turned that on its head and is putting American lives at risk with his illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral decision to go to war."

Rep. Marilyn Strickland calls for congressional action following US-Israel strikes in Iran

"To truly safeguard our democracy, @POTUS must consult Congress. We are the People's House. It is our duty to represent our communities at the table, and Trump is undermining our ability to do so."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.