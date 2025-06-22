Some WA officials support, others 'demand answers' for US strikes on Iran

The Brief On Friday, President Trump announced the United States military had hit three targets in Iran. Some elected officials are now questioning the constitutionality of the president's move while others say they support Trump and Israel as the conflict deepens. The bombings come amid escalated tensions between Israel and Iran in recent weeks.



Washington's congressional figures from both sides of the aisle are responding to President Donald Trump's move to strike targets in Iran. Nationally, elected officials like Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky previously warned that Trump "can't bomb anyone without permission" just days before the strikes.

Big picture view:

On Friday, June 21, the president addressed the nation, confirming that United States forces conducted three air strikes on different nuclear targets in Iran. Israel has been carrying out air strikes in the country for two weeks over claims of advancement in Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dismissed concerns Iran was building a nuclear weapon earlier this year, but Trump now says he believes Iran is close to building the weapon.

Senior Senator from Washington Patty Murray released a statement on Saturday, saying she will join others in congress to demand answers about the reasoning and authority to conduct the strikes.

Senator Murray responds to attack in Iran

Sen. Murray opened her statement with a rejection of Iran's nuclear program.

"We can all agree that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon. But the American people do not want to begin a war with Iran, and Trump does not have the unilateral authority to start one."

The senator continued, discussing the need for congress to have more dialogue with the administration to better understand the intelligence leading to the strike authorization. She also reiterated the constitutional limits on presidential power to use military force on other nations.

"Congress has not been presented any evidence that required these strikes tonight. I will continue to demand answers and to speak up on behalf of my constituents, the overwhelming majority of whom do not want to be dragged into yet another forever war," Sen. Murray's statement read, in part. Read Sen. Murray's full statement here.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner issues statement of support for Iran strikes

Republican Rep. Baumgartner serves Washington's 5th congressional district. He came out in support of the president's military action.

"There is no greater threat to the world than nuclear proliferation, let alone from a regime that has consistently used radical Islamic terrorists to attack and kill Americans for nearly 4 decades. I fully support President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuke reactor. Trump gave Iran a choice. The Ayatollah chose poorly."

Representative Pramilla Jayapal calls for peace following air strikes in Iran

In a series of posts to X (formerly Twitter), Democratic Rep. Jayapal (WA-7) responds to air strikes conducted by the United States in Iran.

"Thinking this morning of our Iranian-American community in Seattle and across the country—and calling for Americans everywhere to speak and act for peace and diplomacy not war."

"The authority to declare war belongs solely to Congress. Trump’s unconstitutional and escalatory strikes risk drawing US troops and the American people—who are overwhelmingly opposed—into another forever war. Congress must immediately exercise our duty to restrain this President."

Congresswoman DelBene responds to attack in Iran

Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-1) released a statement Saturday which reads, in full:

"Trump’s strike against Iran was unconstitutional. Under the Constitution, Congress has the explicit power to declare war and authorize military force.

These actions risk drawing the U.S. and our service members into another war in the Middle East, without explanation. I join my colleagues in demanding immediate answers from the Administration."

Washington House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith issues statement

"My statement on Trump ordering U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities: I condemn in the strongest terms the President’s decision to order the U.S. military to strike Iran’s nuclear sites.

The President did not seek authorization from Congress or demonstrate that Iran posed an immediate threat to the security of the United States. Furthermore, the President failed to provide clear objectives for these actions and there are no guarantees that it will eliminate the possibility of Iran developing a nuclear weapon or how long it might set their program back," read Democratic Rep. Smith's (WA-9) statement, in part.

Representative Dan Newhouse offers words of support for Israel following US airstrikes

"The decisive actions taken by the United States come as Iran refused to end development of their nuclear program, and I stand with our ally Israel as we work together to end this dangerous regime’s efforts towards a nuclear weapon of mass destruction. Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," said Republican Rep. Newhouse (WA-4).

The backstory:

Last week, President Trump says he blocked plans to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This came during dueling strikes between Iran and United States ally, Israel, in recent weeks.

The most recent conflict escalated when Israel bombed Iran's capital, Tehran nearly two weeks ago.

Back in April 2024, Iran launched attacks in Israel, causing a spike in oil prices amid uncertainty.

The Source: Information in this story came from the offices of U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, and the social media accounts of various other named elected officials in Washington.

