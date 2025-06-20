One injured, 11 displaced after apartment fire in Puyallup, WA

The Brief Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in downtown Puyallup Thursday night. One person was injured, 11 people have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person was injured, and 11 people were displaced after an apartment caught fire in downtown Puyallup Thursday night.

(Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR), crews responded to an apartment fire near the intersection of 5th Street Southeast and Pioneer Way East around 10:35 p.m.

Crews said flames were coming through the roof of two center units, prompting firefighters to upgrade the response to a second alarm.

Firefighters attacked the flames both inside and outside the building, extinguiosing the fire by 12:27 a.m.

CPFR said all occupants evacuated safely, and 11 people have been displaced. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

