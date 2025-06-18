The Brief A deadly fire in Port Angeles in March killed a 5-year-old and severely burned a 1-year-old, William Sanders. William, the 1-year-old, has undergone multiple surgeries and may be released from Seattle Children's Hospital by July 3rd. A GoFundMe has been started to cover medical expenses and help the family find a new home.



A 1-year-old baby severely burned in a deadly fire in Port Angeles has spent months undergoing multiple surgeries and rehabilitation in Seattle hospitals.

"It's been very hard, very difficult, especially when we talk about the accident or talk about our oldest," said Theresa Sanders.

The backstory:

The fire broke out in the 1300 block of Gasman Road back in March, which Sanders says killed her 5-year-old child, destroyed her home and left her son William fighting for his life.

"[William] got second, third and fourth degree burns to his hands, to his face and to his head," said Sanders.

Since March, Sanders says she has been going back and forth between Port Angeles and Seattle for William.

"All to prep him for his skin graft surgeries, he's had to have a trach placed to help with all the procedures," said Sanders.

While Sanders says her son is healing and could be released by July 3rd, she says there's a chance he could remain at Seattle Children's Hospital a little longer.

"It's all going to depend on how long it takes to get him to a point where he doesn't require the trach," says Sanders.

While William recovers, Sanders started a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses and to find a home for her family, once William can leave the hospital.

The Source: Information in this story came from GoFundMe and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

