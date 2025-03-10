The Brief A fire in the 1300 block of Gasman Road in Sequim resulted in the death of one child and left another seriously injured. The injured juvenile was transported to Olympic Medical Center and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center; their current status is unknown. Clallam County Fire District 3 and the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.



A fire in the 1300 block of Gasman Road in Sequim resulted in the death of one juvenile and left another seriously injured on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 7:43 p.m., and firefighters worked to contain the fire.

One child was killed in the fire. Another was transported to Olympic Medical Center with serious injuries and was later airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

What we don't know:

That condition of the injured child was unknown on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Clallam County Fire District 3 and the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent future incidents.

"Our hearts go out to the families affected by this unimaginable loss," said Fire Chief Justin Grider. "We are committed to uncovering the cause of this incident and supporting those in need."

Off-duty personnel and volunteers returned to staff the stations to cover additional calls for service while on-duty crews were busy at the fire scene.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.