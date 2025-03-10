1 child killed, another seriously hurt in Sequim, WA fire
SEQUIM, Wash. - A fire in the 1300 block of Gasman Road in Sequim resulted in the death of one juvenile and left another seriously injured on Sunday evening.
What we know:
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 7:43 p.m., and firefighters worked to contain the fire.
One child was killed in the fire. Another was transported to Olympic Medical Center with serious injuries and was later airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.
What we don't know:
That condition of the injured child was unknown on Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Clallam County Fire District 3 and the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent future incidents.
"Our hearts go out to the families affected by this unimaginable loss," said Fire Chief Justin Grider. "We are committed to uncovering the cause of this incident and supporting those in need."
Off-duty personnel and volunteers returned to staff the stations to cover additional calls for service while on-duty crews were busy at the fire scene.
