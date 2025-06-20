Seattle's Bartell Drugs stores will all soon rebrand to CVS Pharmacies

The Brief Bartell Drugs will be rebranded as CVS Pharmacy locations, with CVS acquiring 64 stores, including 20 Rite Aid locations still under the Bartell's name. CVS plans to maintain local Bartell's products while adding national chain offerings, and will consider current Bartell's and Rite Aid employees for roles within the CVS team. Bartell's, founded in 1890, was sold to Rite Aid in 2020, which has since filed for bankruptcy twice and is selling stores to CVS and other retailers to remain solvent.



Washington-based retail and pharmacy chain Bartell Drugs will soon be gone for good — the remaining stores will be rebranded as CVS Pharmacy locations, the company confirmed Friday.

CVS announced plans to rebrand 20 Bartell's locations as part of its acquisition of Rite Aid stores in the Pacific Northwest. The company confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that these stores will transition to CVS Pharmacy branding upon the completion of the transaction process.

CVS is acquiring a total of 64 stores, including 20 Rite Aid locations still operating under the Bartell's name.

What we know:

A company spokesperson says they are trying to keep local Bartell's products at the new CVS locations, while adding other products from the national chain. CVS also plans to add team members to ensure a high-quality shopping experience and will consider current Bartell's and Rite Aid employees for roles within the CVS Pharmacy team.

Bartell's was founded in 1890 and was believed to be the oldest family-owned drug store chain in the U.S. before being sold to Rite Aid in 2020. Rite Aid has since filed for bankruptcy twice, and has been cutting jobs and selling hundreds of stores off to competitors to stay solvent.

With 70 existing CVS Pharmacy locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, the company says it is looking forward to expanding its presence in the region.

The Source: Information in this story comes from CVS Pharmacy, the Puget Sound Business Journal and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

