Iranians in Seattle react to airstrikes in Iran

The Brief A Washington woman with family in Iran says the ongoing conflict is deeply personal for many in the local Iranian community. She says some Iranians hope the turmoil will bring freedom, while others locally are struggling to reach loved ones. The conflict has sparked mixed emotions, including fear, grief and support for U.S. military involvement.



The turmoil in Iran may be thousands of miles away, but for many in our community, the pain is hitting very close to home.

FOX 13 talked with a woman who moved from Iran to Washington searching for a brighter future, but she has family living in the middle of the attacks in the Middle East.

"President Trump said help is on the way, and now the help is there, and I'm seeing people cheering, happy," said Megan Javidan, a volunteer for non-profit Voice of Iran Washington.

Iranian-American groups rally in support of Iranian regime change outside Seattle's Pike Place Market. (FOX 13 Seattle)

She told FOX 13, people like herself, are happy now that they know the end of the regime is near, which means freedom is near.

"It's not a dream anymore, we're getting closer to the reality," Javidan said. "For 47 years, we've been traumatized in this regime."

The backstory:

Javidan is from Iran and legally came to the United States in 2010.

"In 2009, I went out on the streets hoping for a better future for Iran, and unfortunately, I was faced with repression," Javidan said.

Megan Javidan in Iran

She decided right then and there that she could no longer live in Iran because she knew she could not make a better future for herself and her family, so she left.

"I got my green card and I can now say that I’m a proud American," Javidan said.

While she’s here, she still has family and friends in Iran.

"They said they're willing to die by U.S. and Israel bombing them, as long as they know it ends up in freedom for Iran, and they know if they went out to the streets once again, they were going to be shot by the regime's forces," Javidan said.

Onlookers assess the damage after an airstrike in Iran

Local perspective:

FOX 13 talked with several local Iranians who didn’t feel comfortable going on camera because they’re still trying to get a hold of their loved ones in Iran.

"I know a lot of people are scared," Javidan said.

She adds, it all comes down to freedom.

"I want to thank the U.S. Army and the president for following through on his promise. I would like to give my condolences to those Americans who lost their lives for this purpose and, but I know the world is going to be a better place and a safer place for us Americans here in the U.S. because of their sacrifice," Javidan said.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mom of man killed at Seattle garage calls for change following nearby shooting

Man stabbed to death in Covington, WA

3 US service members killed, 5 seriously wounded as strikes continue against Iran

Seattle’s ‘Summer of Soccer’: Sound Transit adding late-night service

Man arrested for deadly Bellevue, WA hit-and-run, found in Port Townsend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.