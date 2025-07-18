Weekend-long Seattle I-5 north closure kicks off 4 weeks of Ship Canal Bridge work

The Brief Northbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle will close July 18-21 for lane reduction preparations. Expect periodic lane reductions on northbound I-5 through mid-August for repaving and drain repairs. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, take public transportation, or plan for extra time during the closures.



Seattle drivers beware, there is an I-5 closure coming this weekend as crews prepare for an even longer series of lane reductions in the following weeks.

The Ship Canal Bridge will be shut down from July 18 until Monday morning on July 21. This will allow crews to prepare the bridge for periodic lane reductions over the next four weeks.

What you can do:

WSDOT officials are advising residents heading north on I-5 toward downtown Seattle to use the exits to Edgar Martinez Drive or to Dearborn, James or Madison streets throughout the weekend.

After the closure this weekend, the northbound section of the roadway will be reduced to two lanes.

Why is the Ship Canal Bridge being closed?

The closure and lane reductions through mid-August will allow crews to repave the two left lanes of the bridge and replace stormwater drains to fix flooding issues during rain events.

What's next:

The Washington State Department of Transportation released the following construction scheduled for I-5 along Ship Canal Bridge.

Friday night, July 18 to Monday morning, July 21: Northbound I-5 closed from near the I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

Monday, July 21 to Friday night, Aug. 15: Northbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Friday, Aug. 15 to Monday morning, Aug. 18: Northbound I-5 closed from near the I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

Monday morning, Aug. 18: Northbound I-5 reopens.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been planning and preparing for this work for over a year," said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT’s region administrator with oversight for King County.

"This is one of the most important and challenging preservation projects in the state. We know it will disrupt travel, but the repairs are essential to extend the life of one of the region’s busiest and most vital transportation links. Our team has worked closely with city, regional and transit partners to reduce the effects as much as possible and keep people moving," Nielsen continued.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT.

