Remains found along Skagit River in WA identified as missing Concrete woman

The Brief Human remains found March 12 along the Skagit River have been identified as 37-year-old Krista J. Hunt of Concrete, Washington. Hunt was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, and was the subject of a search by local authorities. Officials say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.



Human remains found along the Skagit River earlier this month have been identified as those of a Concrete, Washington, woman who was reported missing in February.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the coroner's office confirmed the remains found March 12 just east of Concrete are those of 37-year-old Krista J. Hunt.

Timeline:

Hunt was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, and the sheriff's office released a flyer asking for the community's help in finding her.

On March 12, deputies searched the Skagit River by boat and found human remains near milepost 90, east of Concrete.

The Skagit County Coroner's Office confirmed Hunt's identity March 18.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

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