The Brief A rollover crash on westbound I-90 in Bellevue sent four people to the hospital on Friday. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near West Lake Sammamish Parkway, and all lanes were blocked. The crash has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened.



A rollover crash on I-90 in Bellevue sent four people to the hospital on Friday.

(WSDOT)

What we know:

Westbound I-90 was blocked for hours after a crash near West Lake Sammamish Parkway just after 7 p.m.

All lanes of the freeway were blocked initially, but were reopened into the night.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, four people were taken to local hospitals after the crash. The department initially said two people were trapped in an overturned car.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the crash, or what the extent of the victims' injuries are.

Westbound I-90 has since fully reopened near West Lake Sammamish Parkway.

Drivers are asked to expect delays in the area.

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