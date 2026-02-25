Search continues for missing woman last seen in Concrete, WA

The Brief The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is searching for 37-year-old Krista Joy Hunt, who was last seen in Concrete on February 1 wearing a gray Carhartt coat and black leggings. Hunt is described as 5'9" with brown hair and blue eyes, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities immediately regarding case No. 26-01235.



The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a missing woman who was last seen in Concrete earlier this month.

What we know:

According to investigators, 37-year-old Krista Joy Hunt was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026.

She was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt coat and black leggings.

Hunt is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hunt's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or 360-428-3222 and reference case No. 26-01235. '

The Source: Information in this story came from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

