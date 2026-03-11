WA Senate passes 'millionaires tax', advances to governor's desk

The Brief The Washington State Senate passed the controversial "millionaires tax," sending it to Gov. Bob Ferguson’s desk. The bill would impose a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million to help address a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. Revenue would fund programs like free school meals and tax credits; the governor is expected to sign it soon.



The Washington State Senate has passed the hotly-contested "millionaires tax" to push the bill to the governor's desk for a final signature.

The Senate passed the measure after hours of debate, following a 24-hour marathon session by the Washington House of Representatives.

What To Know:

The so-called "millionaires tax" would impose a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million for individuals or couples in a household.

Money acquired from the income tax would address the state budget, which is currently dealing with a multi-billion dollar deficit. Funding would also go towards programs to improve affordability for working families and small business owners in the state.

Some amendments added to the bill include free school breakfast and lunches for all Washington students, expanding the Working Families Tax Credit, and sales tax exemptions on hygiene products, diapers and over-the-counter drugs.

The Senate passed the millionaires tax with just a day left in 2026 Washington State Legislative Session.

What's next:

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

