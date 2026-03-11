WA Senate passes 'millionaires tax', advances to governor's desk
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Senate has passed the hotly-contested "millionaires tax" to push the bill to the governor's desk for a final signature.
The Senate passed the measure after hours of debate, following a 24-hour marathon session by the Washington House of Representatives.
What To Know:
The so-called "millionaires tax" would impose a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million for individuals or couples in a household.
Money acquired from the income tax would address the state budget, which is currently dealing with a multi-billion dollar deficit. Funding would also go towards programs to improve affordability for working families and small business owners in the state.
Some amendments added to the bill include free school breakfast and lunches for all Washington students, expanding the Working Families Tax Credit, and sales tax exemptions on hygiene products, diapers and over-the-counter drugs.
The Senate passed the millionaires tax with just a day left in 2026 Washington State Legislative Session.
What's next:
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
Featured
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Search is on for suspect in Parkland, WA teen shooting
Ballard, WA cafe owners camping in business overnights to stop copper thieves
Starbucks announces new slate of Seattle location closures
Late-season snowstorm brings hope to struggling Cascade ski towns
Seattle Seahawks to re-sign WR Rashid Shaheed on 3-year, $51 million deal
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Legislature and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.