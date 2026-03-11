Man sentenced 25 years for killing woman in Seattle-area home invasions

The Brief Christopher Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and racketeering for his role in a 2022 crime spree that targeted Asian families across three Washington counties. Johnson admitted to being part of a crew that posed as police to burst into homes and restrain victims, including the robbery where 36-year-old Irah Sok was shot and killed in bed. He is expected to be formally sentenced on May 6 to two 25-year prison terms for the murder of Sok and related organized crime charges.



The young man accused of targeting Asian households in a 2022 home invasion spree pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murder of Everett mother Irah Sok.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Johnson admitted he was part of a criminal crew that targeted Asian families for home invasion robberies in Summer 2022.

The crew would dress in black clothing and burst into homes in the middle of the night, claiming to be police with guns drawn. Then, they would use zip-ties to restrain the victims, including children as young as nine, while others ransacked for valuables.

Court records detail at least seven different incidents across King, Snohomish, and Skagit Counties, including armed robberies and kidnappings.

In one of these home invasions on Aug. 19, 2022, 36-year-old Irah Sok was shot and killed in bed while her seven-year-old child was lying next to her. Sok's husband was also injured during the robbery.

