Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Danielle Serdachny lead Seattle Torrent rally in 3-2 win over Fleet

The Brief Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored a jailbreak goal to tie the game and Danielle Serdachny delivered the game-winning goal as the Torrent rallied for a 3-2 victory over the first-place Fleet. Grant-Mentis' goal was the second jailbreak goal in Torrent history and tied the game at 3-2 in the third period. Alex Carpenter also scored for the Torrent in the win. Corinne Schroeder made 26 saves on 28 shots.



Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored a jailbreak goal to tie the game and Danielle Serdachny delivered the game-winning goal as the Seattle Torrent rallied for a 3-2 victory over the first-place Boston Fleet on Wednesday night.

Grant-Mentis scored on a short-handed breakaway chance, beating Boston goaltender Abbey Levy with a terrific backhand finish to tie the game with 5:13 left to play. The second jailbreak goal in franchise history also wiped out Megan Carter's tripping penalty to give the Torrent the late momentum.

Less than two minutes later, Serdachny buried a shot off a Natalie Snodgrass pass to give Seattle the lead. Snodgrass battled to win the puck back behind the Fleet net and sailed a pass across the goal front to find Serdachny for the score.

The Torrent defense then held strong over the closing four minutes, blocking five shots to keep the puck from reaching goaltender Corinne Schroeder as they closed out the victory to snap a four-game losing streak.

Theresa Schafzahl scored in the first period, and Susanna Tapani scored in the second for Boston as Corinne Schroeder made 26 saves on 28 shots in goal for Seattle.

After Schafzahl's goal on a deflected shot from Daniela Pejšová gave Boston the lead in the first period, a big swing in the final minute allowed the Torrent to even it up at the break.

Schroeder made a big save to deny Jill Saulnier on a breakaway chance with 41 seconds left in the period. After gaining possession, the Torrent made a last-minute push. Alex Carpenter beat Ryland MacKinnon around the edge and beat Levy with a backhand finish with 5.6 seconds left in the period to tie the game at 1-1.

The Fleet regained the lead in the second period as Tapani managed to poke a loose puck through Schroeder as she attempted to cover it in front of the crease to give Boston a 2-1 advantage. However, Seattle was still playing well, taking advantage of a pair of power play chances to hold a 19-9 edge in shot attempts in the third period.

Another power play chance with nine minutes left still didn't manage to break the Fleet's top-ranked penalty kill. However, it was Seattle's penalty kill that allowed the Torrent to begin to flip the game.

With Carter in box on a tripping call, Grant-Mentis chipped the puck past Megan Keller – who scored the gold medal-winning goal in overtime for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics in Milan – to spring free on a breakaway. A big forehand-to-backhand move beat Levy as Grant-Mentis held off the backcheck of Haley Winn to score the tying goal for Seattle.

The next time Grant-Mentis was on the ice, her line scored the game-winning goal with Snodgrass setting up Serdachny.

It was a big victory for the Torrent as they attempt to dig out of the PWHL cellar. Despite being without Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, the Torrent managed to get 38 shots on goal in the win.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

