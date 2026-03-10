Hannah Bilka out for remainder of season for Seattle Torrent with upper-body injury

article

The Brief Forward Hannah Bilka will miss the rest of the season for the Seattle Torrent due to an upper-body injury sustained at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy last month. Bilka, 24, had four goals and three assists for the U.S. in seven games played en route to a gold medal in a 2-1 victory over Canada. In 14 games with the Torrent this season, Bilka has four goals and five assists. Seattle signed rookie forward Jana Habisch to their roster with Bilka placed on long-term injured reserve.



U.S. gold medalist forward Hannah Bilka will miss the rest of the season for the Seattle Torrent due to an upper-body injury sustained at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy last month, the team announced.

Bilka, 24, had four goals and three assists for the U.S. in seven games played en route to a gold medal in a 2-1 victory over Canada. Her four goals were tied for the tournament lead.

In 14 games with the Torrent this season, Bilka has four goals and five assists.

The Torrent signed rookie forward Jana Habisch to a contract to fill the roster spot as Bilka was placed on long-term injured reserve.

Habisch was a fourth-round pick in the PWHL draft by Seattle and signed to the reserve squad at the end of training camp. Habisch, 23, played college hockey at UConn – alongside fellow Torrent forward Natalie Snodgrass – leading the Huskies in goals in each of her last three seasons at the school.

As a captain for UConn in 2024-25, Habisch scored a career-high 16 goals and added six assists for 22 points.

Bilka joined Seattle captain Hilary Knight on the injured reserve list.

Knight, 36, was also injured during the Olympics and placed on the injured list with a lower-body injury that she clarified later was a torn MCL in her knee.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

