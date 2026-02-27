Seattle Torrent place captain Hilary Knight on injured reserve

article

The Seattle Torrent have placed captain Hilary Knight on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained while leading U.S. Women's Hockey to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Knight will be required to miss 21 days of action with the Torrent before being eligible to return to the roster. Seattle signed rookie forward Sydney Langseth to a contract to fill Knight's roster spot ahead of Friday's game with the Toronto Sceptres.

"We are so proud to welcome back our six Olympians to Seattle, and we know how ready they are to get to work in this second half," Torrent general manager Meghan Turner said in a statement.

"While we’re eager to be at full strength and recognize the anticipation of Hilary’s return, we’re focused on putting her and our team in the best position for a playoff push. Hilary’s leadership extends beyond her gameplay, and as we rely on her in other ways to start this half, we’re supporting her in full as she recovers."

Knight scored the game-tying goal against Canada in the goal medal game that forced overtime before Megan Keller won it for the U.S. Knight has three goals and seven assists in 14 games played with the Torrent this season.

Knight is not the only returning Olympian to be placed on injured reserve. Kendall Coyne Schofield was placed on LTIR by the Minnesota Fleet in the PWHL, and players such as Sidney Crosby, Kevin Fiala and Radek Faksa were placed on injured reserve in the NHL for injuries sustained in Olympic competition.

Langseth was signed to the Torrent's reserve list following training camp. Langseth played five seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato, where she was the Mavericks’ all-time leader with 162 games played and finished sixth in program scoring with 90 career points.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

