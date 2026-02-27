Thousands of people from across the country flock to Seattle for Pokémon

The Brief Thousands of fans are in Seattle this weekend for the sold-out Pokémon Regional Championships. Competitors are battling in the trading card game, video game and Pokémon Go for cash prizes. Local businesses are hosting free events as Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary.



Thousands of people from across the country are in Seattle this weekend for the Pokémon Regional Championships.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pokémon Regional Championships in Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday, February 27, 2026, marked 30 years since Pokémon first debuted worldwide.

"I was there in the ’90s when the Pokémon craze was first hitting the U.S.," said Kelsey Ferguson.

This weekend, thousands of people like Ferguson are heading to Seattle for a Pokémon Regional Tournament.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Competitors can "battle" in the trading card game, the video game, and Pokémon Go for cash prizes.

"It’s a fun game. It can be simple at times, but other times it’s complex, and that’s what I like about it," said Matthew Jeffrey, who is in Seattle visiting from Colorado.

While the tournament is sold out, according to organizers, businesses like Tabletop Village in Seattle’s International District are offering fans the chance to connect with fellow Pokémon enthusiasts throughout the weekend for free.

