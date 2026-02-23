Seattle weather: Fresh powder on area ski slopes
SEATTLE - Area ski slopes picked up some much-needed fresh snow late Sunday night and Monday. Close to 10" of snow fell between Crystal mountain and Stevens Pass.
Much-needed snow fell overnight on area ski slopes up to 10".
While the main area of low pressure remains off the coast in the Pacific, it will keep our pattern unsettled into the end of the week. Skies will dry temporarily Monday night, with a chance for showers returning, mainly to the south on Tuesday and more mountain snow.
Moisture, mainly south, will keep a chance of light showers in the forecast on Tuesday.
Snow levels will remain around 3000' for much of the week with additional chances of snow to fall. Some spots, like White Pass, could see an additional 7' through Wednesday.
Cool air remains in place around Western Washington this week, keeping snow levels around 3000'.
Rain showers will taper late Monday night with skies clearing a bit. This will allow temperatures to cool to near freezing in some spots like Bellingham, Port Angeles and Forks.
Cooler night ahead as skies clear out some overnight.
On and off showers possible throughout the week with additional snow chances in the mountains. Drier skies by the weekend with frosty mornings, especially Sunday morning.
On and off showers possible throughout the week with additional snow chances in the mountains.
MORE WORLD CUP NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE
Will Messi Miss the World Cup? + Cashless Stadiums & Shocking Parking Prices! | Futbol HQ
Sound Transit says Super Bowl parade a ‘stress test’ for World Cup 2026
The Countdown Hits Seattle: Mascots, Matchups, and Security | Futbol HQ
Seattle to host US Women's National Team for first time in almost a decade
2026 FIFA World Cup price structures for Seattle, Vancouver, BC revealed
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.