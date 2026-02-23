Seattle weather: Fresh powder on area ski slopes

The Brief Ski areas like Crystal Mountain and Stevens Pass picked up nearly 10 inches of fresh snow late Sunday into Monday. Unsettled weather continues this week, with snow levels around 3,000 feet and more mountain snow expected. Drier conditions return by the weekend, bringing cooler nights and potential frost in some areas.



Area ski slopes picked up some much-needed fresh snow late Sunday night and Monday. Close to 10" of snow fell between Crystal mountain and Stevens Pass.

Much-needed snow fell overnight on area ski slopes up to 10".

While the main area of low pressure remains off the coast in the Pacific, it will keep our pattern unsettled into the end of the week. Skies will dry temporarily Monday night, with a chance for showers returning, mainly to the south on Tuesday and more mountain snow.

Moisture, mainly south, will keep a chance of light showers in the forecast on Tuesday.

Snow levels will remain around 3000' for much of the week with additional chances of snow to fall. Some spots, like White Pass, could see an additional 7' through Wednesday.

Cool air remains in place around Western Washington this week, keeping snow levels around 3000'.

Rain showers will taper late Monday night with skies clearing a bit. This will allow temperatures to cool to near freezing in some spots like Bellingham, Port Angeles and Forks.

Cooler night ahead as skies clear out some overnight.

On and off showers possible throughout the week with additional snow chances in the mountains. Drier skies by the weekend with frosty mornings, especially Sunday morning.

On and off showers possible throughout the week with additional snow chances in the mountains.

