Seattle weather: morning rain and mountain snow

Mountain snow will be picking up during the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday. The snow will be a welcome sight in area resorts which have been struggling this winter. Be sure to keep an eye on pass conditions as driving will be difficult until snow eases some Monday afternoon.

Seattle weather could create difficult Monday morning travel conditions across the passes with heavier snow bands developing overnight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A deep area of low pressure is sending a moderate atmospheric river into Western Washington with another round of rain in the lowlands and much-needed snow in the mountains. The rain may be heavy at times, especially early Monday morning. A slightly drier afternoon is forecast for the area on Monday before more moisture moves in from the south on Tuesday.

A moderate atmospheric river will bring more lowland rain and mountain snow.

Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than normal on Monday with most spots just shy of 50 degrees.

Slightly cooler afternoon on Monday with rain around the area.

The week ahead remains unsettled, with this last week of February bringing additional rain and mountain snow to the region. Drier, sunnier skies ahead for next weekend with chilly mornings.