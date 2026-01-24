Seattle to host US Women's National Team for first time in almost a decade

The Brief Longtime women's soccer rivals USA and Japan will face off in Seattle this spring. The match marks the first of its kind with the national team in almost a decade. The USWNT will play at Lumen Field as part of a multi-city friendly tour in the western U.S.



National women's soccer is coming back to Seattle for the first time since 2017. After nearly a decade, the United States Women's National Team will play at Lumen Field.

The friendly match against the rivaling team in Japan will happen this April. Lumen Field will be prepped for the Seattle FIFA World Cup matches by then. This means the USWNT will play on real World Cup-ready turf.

The USWNT will play two other games in the western United States in April, including one in San Jose, California on Apr. 11 and Commerce City, Colorado on Apr. 17.

Statement from Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom ahead Seattle USWNT match

What they're saying:

"Seattle is ready to host the world’s best, and this match marks the beginning of an exciting moment for our club, our players and women’s soccer in our city. Most importantly, our players are part of the next generation of USWNT talent, and having the opportunity to compete on their home pitch is incredibly meaningful for them," Mendoza said, in part, in the Saturday press release.

The Japan and USA teams have a storied past, including a run of three consecutive major final matchups in the 2010s. Japan won the 2011 Women's World Cup, while the U.S. won the 2012 Olympics and 2015 Women's World Cup. More recently, the USA beat out Japan's team in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals. However, Japan bested U.S. player to win the 2025 SheBelieves Cup meeting.

What's next:

The US women's soccer team will play on April 14. Tickets for the game go on sale next week, beginning on Jan. 29.

