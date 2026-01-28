Leslie scores late tying and go-ahead goals in Charge's 4-2 victory over Torrent

The Brief Ottawa’s Rebecca Leslie scored late tying and go-ahead goals to lift the Charge past Seattle 4-2 before the Olympic break. Leslie’s power-play goal with 30 seconds left sealed the win, with Ottawa scoring twice in the final minute. Seattle heads home to host Toronto next, while Ottawa will face Boston after the break.



Rebecca Leslie scored late tying and go-ahead goals to help the Ottawa Charge beat the Seattle Torrent 4-2 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the Olympic break.

Leslie tapped in a pass from Brianne Jenner to tie it with 5:14 remaining. then put the Charge in front on a power play with 30 seconds left. Emily Clark capped the scoring 13 seconds later.

Fanuza Kadirova also scored for Ottawa, and Gwyneth Philips made 24 saves.

Hilary Knight and Jesse Eldridge scored for Seattle. Corinne Schroeder stopped 26 shots.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 17: Hannah Murphy #83 of the Seattle Torrent tends net against the Ottawa Charge during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on December 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Up next

Torrent: Hosts Toronto on Friday, Feb. 27.

Charge: Hosts Boston on Saturday, Feb. 28.

