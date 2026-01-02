Seattle Torrent players selected for 2026 Olympic tournament

Seattle talent will be represented at this year's Olympic Games in Italy. Four players from the Seattle Torrent were selected for the Milano Cortina 2026 Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Torrent players picked by USA Hockey include the following: Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, and Cayla Barnes.

These four players will now go on to represent the U.S. during the tournament from Feb. 5 – 19. There are 16 players in total chosen to represent the USA from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Dig deeper:

Torrent captain Hilary Knight has been to the Olympics four times already, winning medals in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Her teammate, Cayla Barnes will make her third Olympic appearance in 2026, previously competing in 2018 and 2022.

Alex Carpenter also makes her third Olympic appearance, competing in 2014 and 2022, while teammate Hannah Bilka will make her Olympic debut in Milan.

Alex Carpenter (No. 25) of the Seattle Torrent looks to shoot the puck with Micah Zandee-Hart (No. 28) in defense for the New York Sirens in a PWHL game at Climate Pledge Arena on December 3, 2025. (PWHL)

What's next:

There will be a celebration for the four players at the Torrent's last home game before heading to Italy. The game will be at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

