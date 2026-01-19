Hannah Brandt, Aerin Frankel rally Fleet to 2-1 shootout win over Torrent

article

The Brief Hannah Brandt had the only goal in a shootout as the Fleet beat the Torrent 2-1 on Sunday night. Aerin Frankel finished with 36 saves on 37 shots for Boston, with Julia Gosling scoring the only goal for the Torrent. Corinne Schroeder stopped 20 of 21 shots in goal for Seattle.



Hannah Brandt had the only goal in a shootout and Aerin Frankel finished with 36 saves to help the Boston Fleet pull out a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night.

Brandt beat Seattle goaltender Corinne Schroeder to deal the Torrent the loss in their first overtime match at home in their first season in the league. Schroeder totaled 20 saves.

Megan Keller scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 12:28 in the first period to give Boston (8-1-2-2) a 1-0 lead. Four of Keller's five goals this season have come with an extra skater. Susanna Tapani collected her fifth assist and Abby Newhook notched her first.

Seattle (3-1-2-5) outshot the Fleet 11-4 in the first 20 minutes but couldn't take advantage of its two power-play opportunities.

The Torrent tied it 1-1 at 14:12 in the second period on a one-timer by Julia Gosling, who leads the club with 10 points on five goals and five assists. Brooke Bryant and Cayla Barnes picked up their first assists.

Boston killed a third power play late in the second to extend the Torrent's scoreless streak with an extra skater to 17. The Fleet haved surrendered just one goal in 30 power-play opportunities by their opponents, tops in the league.

Schroeder saved a point-blank shot by Jill Sauinier in the final minute of regulation to keep it tied and also had a save on a one-on-one shot by Haley Winn in the first minute of overtime.

Boston leads the league with 28 points, six clear of the second-place New York Sirens. Seattle earns a point and is tied for last place with the first-year Vancouver Goldeneyes, although the Torrent have two matches in hand.

Seattle: Hosts Toronto on Tuesday.

Boston: Hosts New York on Jan. 28.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

