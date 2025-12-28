Casey O'Brien's hat trick sinks Seattle Torrent in 4-3 loss to Sirens

article

The Brief Casey O'Brien scored the game-winning goal with 3:20 left to play to complete her hat trick in a 4-3 win for the Sirens over the Torrent. Two of O'Brien's goals, including the game-winner, came on the power play. Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, and Lexie Adzija each scored their first goals for the Torrent as Seattle took a 3-2 lead 1:47 into the third period. The game was played at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the PWHL's Takeover Tour.



Casey O'Brien scored the game-winning goal for the New York Sirens with 3:20 left to play to complete a hat trick in a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Torrent in Dallas on Sunday night.

O'Brien's go-ahead goal came on the power play with Danielle Serdachny in the penalty box for a hooking penalty. The hat trick of goals served as the first three goals of O'Brien's career.

Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, and Lexie Adzija each scored their first goals for the Torrent as they took a 3-2 lead early in the third quarter. Maddi Wheeler scored her first goal of the year with 10:27 left to play to tie the game for New York before O'Brien's goal in the closing minutes.

Seattle played without defender Aneta Tejralová for nearly 50 minutes after she was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Sarah Fillier.

Serdachny went coast-to-coast and beat goaltender Kayle Osborne to give Seattle a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the game.

O'Brien scored her first with 1:37 left in the opening period, but Grant-Mentis answered back less than a minute later to give the Torrent a 2-1 lead at the break.

O'Brien scored on the power play in the second period as Alex Carpenter was in the box for a slashing call to tie the game at 2-2.

Azdija restored Seattle's lead just 1:47 into the third period, but it wouldn't hold.

Hannah Murphy made 37 saves on 41 shots for the Torrent in goal, losing for the first time in four starts for Seattle. Osborne made 30 saves on 33 shots for New York.

