Gusty weather possible in Seattle for Christmas Eve

The Brief Strong winds could result in power outages and tree damage in the North Sound and Washington coast on Monday: winds peak around 4 p.m. Heavy downpours Monday afternoon could make for a challenging commute for people in Western Washington. Flooding isn't expected, but flood-prone communities should still be on alert. River flooding is a possibility for next week, starting December 30.



Moderately strong winds are still blowing in the North Sound area and along the Washington coast, and could result in more power outages and tree damage late Monday afternoon.

Heavy downpours could make for a challenging commute for people in Western Washington. There could be thunderstorms along the coast, too. We can't rule out hyper-localized street flooding Monday afternoon and evening, but we don't anticipate any new river flooding this week.

Flood-prone communities should still be on alert. However, river flooding is a possibility for next week, starting Tuesday, December 30.

Wind advisory in western WA until this evening

By the numbers:

Gusts to 45 mph are possible for some backyards — including the North Sound, Island County and the Central and North Coast. Especially considering that the soil is saturated, there could be tree limbs falling. In some cases, trees could come down altogether.

We recommend being situationally aware if you spend time outside so you can avoid any possible injuries from falling trees. Power outages are possible. Out of an abundance of caution, you may consider limiting your time outside as winds peak this afternoon and tonight.

Heavy rain in Puget Sound tonight:

Pockets of torrential rain are a possibility Monday afternoon and evening. Driving could be challenging. There might be a few lightning strikes along the coast.

Mountain snow around WA

Big picture view:

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the North Cascades until 10 tonight for extra snow totaling more than ten inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Olympics during this same time for new snow amounting to at least six inches.

When you combine falling snow with gusts to 40 mph, lowered visibility will make driving over these higher elevations treacherous. Be careful!

Over Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes, about three to six inches of snow could accumulate by tonight.

River flooding possible next week

What's next:

While the threat of river flooding is decreasing through at least Sunday, flood-prone communities will need to stay informed ahead of a more active pattern for next Tuesday, December 30 through about January 5.

During this time, heavier precipitation is possible. If the air mass is mild and warmish in addition to being super wet, the threat of river flooding could rise. But if the air mass is cooler and the mountains experience snow versus rain, the risk of river flooding will decrease at least somewhat.

Because there's still a lot of time for the forecast to change, stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for all the updates.

Quiet weather Tuesday, storming again Wednesday

While Tuesday's forecast is looking quite and mostly dry, there's a possibility for a windstorm Christmas Eve evening around Western Washington. The forecast models don't agree as to the strength of the winds, so there's uncertainty about this forecast. Worst case scenario — there are pockets of wind Tuesday evening — but stronger winds Christmas Eve evening with the chance for widespread damages. However, there is a considerable spread of possible outcomes — it could be low OR high impact.

We should get more clarity later today and/or Tuesday. Please stick with us in the coming 48 hours as we inform you if power outages and tree damage are possible by Christmas morning.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

