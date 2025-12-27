National Guard patrolling WA levees through holidays

National Guard members are keeping an eye on levees around the state following historic flooding conditions from back-to-back atmospheric rivers coming in from the Pacific Ocean in December.

Governor Bob Ferguson issued an update on the deployment in King County heading into the weekend, saying they had stayed on patrol over the Christmas holiday and will continue to heading into New Year's Day.

What they're saying:

"Grateful for the work of National Guard service members to patrol the stressed levee system in King County through the holidays. We have eyes on the levees 24/7 to keep our communities safe," the governor said on Dec. 27.

Gov. Ferguson shares photos of National Guard members patrolling WA levees for flood damage mitigation on Dec. 27, 2025

The recovery efforts in Washington continue as a separate stream of flooding slams California with an atmospheric river this week as well, causing destruction across various areas of the southern part of the state.

amid atmospheric river conditions in California

