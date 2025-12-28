‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

A memorial service was held for the fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper in Tacoma on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues described Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting as someone who had a smile that would brighten the room and said her presence was a gift.

"Tara was extraordinary in every sense of the word," one of her colleagues said at Sunday’s memorial.

Her loved ones said Saturday was about honoring and remembering, but also about a celebration of life. They went on to say they were celebrating and honoring a loving wife, a cherished daughter, a caring sister, a dedicated and trusted team member, a true friend and an honorable public servant.

"I will carry you with me for the rest of my life," Guting’s friend said Sunday.

The Hawaii native was killed on Dec. 19 in the line of duty.

"She was exactly where she felt called to be, bringing the light into darkness," her sister said.

Before becoming a trooper, she served in the Army National Guard for eight years.

Those who knew her called her the glue that kept everyone together.

"Ohana means family, family means nobody gets left behind. It was a sentiment Tara lived by," her sister said.

One of Trooper Guting’s colleagues also shared a story about how she paid a tow fee for a person who couldn’t afford it. "The world is worse off without Tara, but she’ll never be gone," he said. "I know myself and everyone in this room will carry her with us every single day, and we’ll all try to be a little bit more just like Tara, honor in service, united in purpose."

Trooper Guting’s sister shared that she and her husband were building a life together and were parents to four fur babies.

"Today our hearts ache with your absence. We know you did not leave us behind, you remain bound to us with a love that does not end, walking beside us just beyond our sight until the day we are able to be together again, we love you," Guting’s sister said.

As each bell rang through Tacoma’s Life Center Central Campus, a salute from each of the troopers. Then one by one, they kneeled. It was one final farewell for Trooper Guting.

"Tacoma 720 status, no answer 720 trooper Tara Marysa Guting, end of watch December 19, 2025, gone but not forgotten," the speaker announced overhead the service.

Guting was the 34th trooper lost on duty in the agency's 105-year history.

