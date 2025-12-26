Memorial service to be held for fallen Washington State Patrol trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

The Brief A memorial service for fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tacoma’s Life Center Central Campus. Guting, a 29-year-old Army National Guard veteran, was killed on Dec. 19 after being struck by multiple vehicles while assisting at a crash site on State Route 509. Investigators have impounded a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the second impact and are requesting dashcam footage or tips from the public.



A memorial service has been set for fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, who was killed while helping a motorist involved in a crash last week.

WSP announced this week that it will honor Guting at the Life Center Central Campus in Tacoma at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. The service will not include a law enforcement procession but will instead focus on family, friends and colleagues, the agency said. Because space is limited, the event will be streamed live.

The backstory:

On Friday, Dec. 19, Guting was responding to a crash on State Route 509 near the Port of Tacoma. The 29-year-old trooper was outside her vehicle assisting those involved when she was struck by another driver, the agency said. The driver who hit Guting remained at the scene.

Later that weekend, the Tacoma Police Department announced that investigators believe a second driver ran over the trooper after the initial impact. Authorities have located and impounded a suspect vehicle but are still seeking more information.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting (Source: WSP)

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tacoma police said the tip line remains open for any information regarding the Dec. 19 incident.

Witnesses or those with dashcam footage are also urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Investigators are specifically looking for footage from the southbound lanes of SR-509 near Port of Tacoma Road between 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tips can be directed to the Tacoma Police Department through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Guting began her WSP career as a trooper cadet in January 2024, following eight years of service with the Army National Guard. She served District 1 in Tacoma. Guting was originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and married her husband, Timothy, in 2019.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

