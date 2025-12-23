Hannah Murphy makes 37 saves as Seattle Torrent beat Victoire 2-1

article

The Brief Julia Gosling scored the game-winning goal early in the third period and the Seattle Torrent beat the Montréal Victoire 2-1 on Tuesday night. Hannah Murphy made 37 saves on 38 shots in goal for the Torrent to preserve the victory. Alex Carpenter also scored for Seattle. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Victoire.



Julia Gosling scored the game-winning goal early in the third period, and Hannah Murphy made 37 saves as the Seattle Torrent beat the Montréal Victoire 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Gosling broke the 1-1 tie just 3:26 into the final period on a questionable goal that was upheld after review. Murphy then helped Seattle survive a late Victoire power play chance to close out the win.

With an extra skater on the ice with a delayed penalty call set to go against the Victoire for a tripping infraction, the puck leaked into the offensive zone onto the stick of Seattle captain Hilary Knight. Gosling was left unmarked across the crease and fired a one-timer that beat goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens for the go-ahead goal.

However, replays appeared to show Marie-Philip Poulin touch the puck for Montréal right as Knight won the battle for the puck. It was also close to having Knight offsides on the play as well, but the goal stood after replay review.

A penalty on Megan Carter for holding with 2:43 left to play gave the Victoire a prime chance to tie as Montréal went six-on-four with their net empty. Murphy made four saves on the power play – including a save against each member of the Victoire's top line – as Seattle closed out the victory.

The Torrent have earned all three of their wins with Murphy in goal.

Seattle controlled play through most of the opening period, but the Victoire still managed to strike first. Despite trailing 12-8 in shots in the first, Montreal's top line of Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Abby Roque combined to give the Victoire a 1-0 lead.

A nice passing play from Poulin and Stacey set up a half slap shot from atop the left circle that beat the glove of Murphy to grab the advantage with just 1:03 left in the period.

The second period played out in the opposite way to the first, with the Victoire creating more offensive chances but the Torrent finding a goal to tie.

A two-on-one rush for Seattle caught Kati Tabin in a pickle. Gosling's shot rebounded hard off the pads of Desbiens as Alex Carpenter cleaned up the loose puck to tie it at 1-1.

Meanwhile, Murphy was terrific in goal for Seattle. She made 15 saves in the period as a power play fueled Montréal's attack.

Gosling's goal gave Seattle the lead early in the third as Murphy had to shine to get the victory across the finish line. Fifteen more saves followed in the final period with Montréal unable to crack Murphy, despite a few dangerous chances.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TORRENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Abbey Levy makes 26 saves as Seattle Torrent fall 3-1 to Fleet

Alex Carpenter scores twice as Seattle Torrent beat Charge 4-1

Two late power play goals give Seattle Torrent first win, 2-1, over Sirens

Seattle Torrent set PWHL attendance record in inaugural home-opener

Fans pack Climate Pledge Arena for Seattle Torrent's historic home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.