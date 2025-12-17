Alex Carpenter scores twice as Seattle Torrent beat Charge 4-1

article

The Brief Alex Carpenter and Hannah Bilka each had three-point nights in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Charge. Carpenter had two goals and an assist, and Bilka had a goal and two assists, with Julia Gosling also scoring in the Torrent victory. Hannah Murphy made 24 saves on 25 shots and was 38.1 seconds away from a shutout before Ottawa scored their lone goal from Rebecca Leslie.



Alex Carpenter had two goals and an assist, and Hannah Bilka had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Torrent earned a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday night.

Hannah Murphy was 38.1 seconds away from the first shutout in Torrent history before Ottawa finally got on the board late in the third period on a goal from Rebecca Leslie. Murphy made 24 saves on 25 shots in the victory.

Julia Gosling also added a goal on the power play as the Torrent won their second straight game.

Seattle took the lead on Gosling's power play goal late in the first period with Rory Guilday in the box for a hooking penalty. Ottawa looked like they were going to get the game into the intermission scoreless after clearing the zone in the final 20 seconds of the period, but Carpenter and Bilka combined to find Gosling driving the back post for a finish past Sanni Ahola for a 1-0 lead.

Another power play chance off a Mannon McMahon tripping penalty allowed Carpenter to strike for a 2-0 lead.

A shot from the right circle from Bilka deflected off a skate to Carpenter at the front of the net as she back-handed the puck into the net for a two-goal advantage.

The Charge then lost track of Carpenter in the offensive zone as she found space directly in front of Ahola, beating the goaltender for a 3-0 lead off a pass from Megan Carter off the left boards.

Murphy was sharp in net for Seattle, turning aside 13 shots in the first period alone as Ottawa had the upper hand early. She'd face just 12 more shots over the final two periods combined, with only Leslie's goal finding a way through.

After Bilka's empty-net goal made it 4-0, Leslie outflanked Carter and the Seattle defense to get a near breakaway look in on Murphy that she finished to avoid the shutout for Ottawa.

Murphy has been the goaltender for both of the Torrent's victories this season as the rookie out of Colgate University has been terrific early in the season for Seattle.

