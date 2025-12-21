Abbey Levy makes 26 saves as Seattle Torrent fall 3-1 to Fleet

article

The Brief Daniela Pejšová and Riley Brengman scored in the first period to lead the Boston Fleet to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent. Jessie Eldridge scored with 26 seconds left to avoid a shutout for Seattle. Corinne Schroeder made 35 saves on 38 shots for Seattle. Abbey Levy made 26 saves on 27 shots for Boston.



Daniela Pejšová and Riley Brengman scored first-period goals to lead the Boston Fleet to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Sunday night.

Pejšová, a second-year defender, scored her first career goal 4:44 into the match to give Boston (6-0-0-1) an early lead. Alina Müller collected her third assist this season on the score.

Brengman beat Seattle goalie Corinne Schroeder for a short-handed goal with five seconds left for a 2-0 advantage that carried through a scoreless second period. It was Brengman's second goal of the season. Jamie Lee Rattray earned her fifth assist this season and Liz Schepers picked up her first.

Megan Keller scored for the third time this season, beating Schroeder on a power play for a 3-0 lead with 7:16 remaining. Müller and Susanna Tapani had assists.

Abbey Levy finished with 26 saves in her first start in goal for Boston. She lost her shutout when former teammate Jessie Eldridge scored with 26 seconds remaining. It was Eldridge's first goal for the Torrent in their first season in the league. Eldridge scored 16 goals over two seasons with the New York Sirens.

Levy made 10 starts over two seasons with the Sirens before signing a one-year deal with Boston to back up Aerin Frankel.

Schroeder made 35 saves for the Torrent (2-0-1-2). Aneta Tejralová and Mikyla Grant-Mentis both notched their first assist for Seattle on the goal by Eldridge.

Boston: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Seattle: Hosts Montreal on Tuesday.

