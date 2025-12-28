Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Ferries across Puget Sound will now take on their annual shift to winter schedules following the Christmas holiday week. Schedules begin December 28 this year, one day earlier than the Dec. 29 start for the 2025 season.

One route, notably exempt from the winter schedule shift, will be the Anacortes-San Juan Islands route. This line will continue to run on its usual fall schedule through the winter months. This is part of the updated two-season schedule.

Beginning Sunday, construction at the Bremerton terminal will impact their winter 2026 sailing schedule. The Bremerton-Seattle schedule will be in effect until Mar. 21, 2026. This will include the temporary cancellation of the 4:50 a.m. sailing.

Additionally, Washington State Ferries has updated the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route to use two-boat weekend schedules in the winter.

Winter schedule for ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island

From Dec. 28 – Jan. 11, there will be changes to late-night sailings for the Bainbridge Island-Seattle route due to construction. This will include sailings out of Seattle at 1:05 a.m. and 2:25 a.m., along with sailings out of Bainbridge Island at 12:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

WSF ferry schedule for winter 2026

The full winter schedules will last through Mar. 21, 2026.

For passengers looking to travel between Port Townsend and Coupeville, the 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. schedules, respectively, were canceled due to low tides.

