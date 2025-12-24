Things to do Christmas weekend in western WA
SEATTLE - On Christmas week in Seattle, visitors and residents alike will have many options to get out on the town and enjoy holiday cheer. From light displays, to concerts and shopping, we look at how to ring in this year's holiday.
Bellevue, WA Christmas week activities
- Bellevue Botanical Gardens, the Garden D'Lights)
- [Tickets unavailable for Dec. 25, but Dec. 26 through the rest of the holiday weekend remain open]
- Bellevue Ice Rink (Open from 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
Seattle, WA Christmas week activities
- Dec. 26: Frozen (Disney) screening at Armory Stage
- Dec. 26: Winterfest Train and Village
- Cost: Free
- Wildlanters Dec. 26 – Jan. 18
- Hours: 4 – 9 p.m.
- Cost varies based on age, membership status, and other special rates. General tickets for adults Friday – Sunday are $40.95, or $32.45 for Monday through Thursday.
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
Where: Pacific Northwest Ballet at McCaw Hall
Dates: Dec. 24, 26, 27, 28
Cost: From $39 – $225
Auburn, WA Christmas week activities
- Local businesses have more than a dozen Christmas trees decorated at the White River Valley Museum
- Cost: Free
Tacoma, WA Christmas week activities
- Zoolights is a display of more than 1.5 million lights at Point Defiance Zoo.
- Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the lights are back on for Dec. 26 and will remain until Jan. 4
- Cost: 2 and under are free, while nightly rates for all others are $10 for members and $20 for general sale.
- Stage production at Pantages Theater in Tacoma on Dec. 28
- Taproot Theatre on Dec. 29 – 30
Tulalip, WA Christmas week activities
Including Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, visitors and residents can hit the ice at Tulalip Amphitheatre
Hours
- Monday-Thursday 4pm-9pm
- Friday 4pm-10:30pm
- Saturday 12pm-10:30pm
- Sunday 12pm-9pm
Cost
For Monday-Thursday
- Adult $18
- Child $15
- Tribal Members $10
For Friday-Sunday
- Adult $21
- Child $18
- Tribal Members $10
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Judge orders release of US Army Veteran from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA
Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck
Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath
VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot
Repairs underway on SR 410 after White River flooding washout
Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.