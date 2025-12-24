Things to do Christmas weekend in western WA

On Christmas week in Seattle, visitors and residents alike will have many options to get out on the town and enjoy holiday cheer. From light displays, to concerts and shopping, we look at how to ring in this year's holiday.

Bellevue, WA Christmas week activities

Bellevue Botanical Gardens , the Garden D'Lights)

[Tickets unavailable for Dec. 25, but Dec. 26 through the rest of the holiday weekend remain open]

Bellevue Ice Rink (Open from 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Seattle, WA Christmas week activities

Winterfest at Seattle Center

Dec. 26: Frozen (Disney) screening at Armory Stage

Dec. 26: Winterfest Train and Village

Cost: Free

Woodland Park Zoo

Wildlanters Dec. 26 – Jan. 18

Hours: 4 – 9 p.m.

Cost varies based on age, membership status, and other special rates. General tickets for adults Friday – Sunday are $40.95, or $32.45 for Monday through Thursday.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Where: Pacific Northwest Ballet at McCaw Hall

Dates: Dec. 24, 26, 27, 28

Cost: From $39 – $225

Auburn, WA Christmas week activities

Christmas trees in Auburn

Local businesses have more than a dozen Christmas trees decorated at the White River Valley Museum

Cost: Free

Tacoma, WA Christmas week activities

Lights at Tacoma Zoo

Zoolights is a display of more than 1.5 million lights at Point Defiance Zoo.

Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the lights are back on for Dec. 26 and will remain until Jan. 4

Cost: 2 and under are free, while nightly rates for all others are $10 for members and $20 for general sale.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Stage production at Pantages Theater in Tacoma on Dec. 28

Taproot Theatre on Dec. 29 – 30

Tulalip, WA Christmas week activities

Tulalip Lights and Ice

Including Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, visitors and residents can hit the ice at Tulalip Amphitheatre

Hours

Monday-Thursday 4pm-9pm

Friday 4pm-10:30pm

Saturday 12pm-10:30pm

Sunday 12pm-9pm

Cost

For Monday-Thursday

Adult $18

Child $15

Tribal Members $10

For Friday-Sunday

Adult $21

Child $18

Tribal Members $10

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Judge orders release of US Army Veteran from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA

Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Repairs underway on SR 410 after White River flooding washout

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.