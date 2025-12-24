Gusty weather in Seattle for Christmas Eve

The Brief Wind gusts could reach upwards of 35-45 mph. Some locations could see gusts exceeding 50 mph. Moderately strong winds could still bring down trees and trigger outages. Minor coastal flooding is forecast in Seattle and otherwise in Puget Sound on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, you can plan on occasional scattered lowland rain and mountain snow on Christmas Day.



WINDY WEATHER ON CHRISTMAS EVE:

In the morning, the strongest winds are focused over the Cascade gaps (e.g. North Bend and Enumclaw). We've seen forceful gusts to 60+ mph over Crystal Mountain and the South Cascades.

By the afternoon, there's a chance for more forceful winds — this time, coming from the south. The second period of winds will have a higher impact with gusts potentially reaching 35–45+ mph. Some communities could see gusts exceeding 50 mph. There could be tree damage and power outages.



There are widespread Wind Advisories in effect. The High Wind Warning, earlier in effect for much of I-5 in Seattle, has been canceled and downgraded.

STRENGTH OF WINDS HINGES ON STORM'S PATH:

The weather models are somewhat split as to the path of this storm: the impacts of this system depend on where it moves. If the low pressure moves over the coast alone, the winds would be more damaging. However, if it moves farther east, the winds would likely be weaker. Some models suggest very little wind while others expect more forceful gusts.

As a result: this forecast has a high 'bust potential' — meaning, the winds could be a dud, barely blowing — or gusts could be stronger. I recommend preparing for the worst-case scenario and being pleasantly surprised if conditions are quieter.

WHAT I'D RECOMMEND YOU DO TODAY

As a meteorologist, this is what I recommend you do with windy weather possible:

Don’t spend time outside during the peak winds. Peak winds are expected between 1–7 pm in general — and especially between 3–6 p.m. for Puget Sound. Weak trees or tree branches could fall.

In the same vein, limit time on the roads during the peak winds in case trees come down.

Make sure you keep your phone charged in the event of a power outage.

You can also download the FOX Local app on your phone so you can watch our weather coverage and forecast.

Remember to keep the fridge shut during a power outage to maintain the cool air there.

RIVER FLOOD THREAT DECREASING:

Except for the Skokomish River in Mason County, the threat of river flooding is over this week. Even the risk of river flooding next week has decreased substantially. Stay tuned in case anything changes!

There may be minor coastal flooding at times this week. In fact, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon today around high tide. Some isolated parking lots and roads may be flooded.

There may also be minor mountain snow at times in the coming days, but drier weather is forecast by Saturday afternoon.

Take good care, and thanks so much for choosing the FOX 13 Weather Team!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

