Hannah Bilka scores lone goal in Seattle Torrent's 2-1 loss to Fleet

The Brief Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller each scored for the Boston Fleet in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Torrent. Hannah Bilka scored the lone goal for the Torrent, who managed just 13 shots on goal against Aerin Frankel. Corinne Schroeder made 19 saves on 21 shots for Seattle.



Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller each scored for the Boston Fleet in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Torrent on Wednesday night.

Rattray, who scored in her second straight game, found the back of the net in the first period on a 2-on-0. Keller scored on the power play 18 seconds into the third period from the circle to the left of Torrent goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

Hannah Bilka scored the lone goal for Seattle (3-1-1-4), assisted by former Fleet captain Hilary Knight. Bilka, Knight, Lexie Adzija and Emily Brown all made their return to Boston for the first time since joining the expansion Torrent.

Seattle kept the pressure on for the final 3 1/2 minutes of the game, after being on the power play due to a hooking penalty assessed to Rattray. After the penalty, they pulled Schroeder to get an extra skater, but the Fleet (7-0-1-2) held off the Torrent, blocking five shots in those final minutes.

Schroeder stopped 21 shots. Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel made 14 saves.

Up next

Fleet: Visit Charge on Sunday in Halifax for the next leg of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

Torrent: Visit Frost on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

