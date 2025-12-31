Torrent's Aneta Tejralová suspended two games for illegal check to head

article

Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová was suspended two games by the PWHL on Wednesday for an illegal check to the head of New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier in Sunday's game in Dallas.

Tejralová delivered a crushing hit to Fillier in the neutral zone as Fillier had her head down reaching for the puck. While hitting is allowed in the PWHL, it's illegal for players to deliver hits in an opposing direction.

Tejralová was given a major penalty and a game misconduct as she was ejected from the game midway through the first period.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that "Tejralová delivered a high, forceful, predatory check that made her opponent’s head the main point of contact on a play where such contact to the head was avoidable."

Fillier had also delivered a check into the boards on Tejralová earlier in the period that was not considered a foul by officials, but served as a precursor to the play in question.

Tejralová will miss Seattle's road games against the Toronto Sceptres in Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, and the Boston Fleet on January 7 before being eligible to return against the Minnesota Frost on January 11.

