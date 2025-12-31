Skagit County, WA offers free debris disposal after record Skagit River flooding

The Brief Skagit County is offering free flood debris disposal for households affected by historic Skagit River flooding as recovery continues across the valley. Residents can drop off debris at county transfer stations through Jan. 16, including drywall, flooring, furniture and appliances, with hours varying by location. Contractors warn of growing mold risks in flooded homes, urging residents to focus on airflow and dehumidification rather than turning up the heat.



For many residents in the Skagit Valley, it is a long road towards recovery from historic flooding of the Skagit River. Skagit County is offering free resources for those who want to start the New Year with a clean slate.

County officials announced households affected by the flooding can dispose of debris for free at the Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station in Mount Vernon. Disposal is open through Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"A lot of people were affected," said Mark Gage, while dropping off recycling. "I was just praying for the people."

On December 12, at the Mount Vernon gauge, the Skagit River crested at 37.73 feet. This surpassed the previous modern record set in November 1990.

Truck after truck, people waited in line on Wednesday to unload at the county transfer station.

"Oh, boy, I had a friend who came here yesterday. He had to actually turn around and leave," said Gage, who also waited in a long line.

What they're saying:

Gabriel Duke is a contractor with Dukes Building in Mount Vernon. He was one of many people dropping off heavy hauls of flood debris on New Year’s Eve.

"Bringing several loads of sheet rock and carpet and flooring, and cabinets, and just everything," said Duke.

Though it has been a couple of weeks since the Skagit River receded, Duke said he is just as busy today servicing water-damaged homes.

"A lot of dampness, and at this point, starting to see some mold growth because it’s been a couple weeks," said the contractor. "It is getting into dangerous territory with mold growth at this point."

Officials with Skagit County said they are also working with Skagit County Emergency Management to help streamline flood debris disposal.

The transfer station in Mount Vernon accepts drywall, insulation, flooring/carpet, furniture, and appliances. Select household hazardous waste is available for drop-off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sauk Transfer Station in Concrete is also taking small loads of flood debris at no charge. It’s available Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 16.

While households continue cleaning up and drying out, Duke suggested they also cut off the heat.

"Everybody’s first instinct is let’s crank up that heat, let’s dry it out. And you don’t want to do that," said Duke. "If they don’t have airflow or dehumidifiers, not running their heaters because it just turns into a Petri dish. It’s like unplugging your fridge, the food is going to spoil."

Skagit County said anyone with questions about the transfer stations can call 360-416-1570. The stations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Lautenbach Recycling in Mount Vernon is also accepting flood debris at no charge, for items including untreated wood, sticks/limbs, concrete, asphalt, and appliances.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman finds hidden cameras aimed at her home

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

AI videos, conspiracy claims muddy reality after South King County flooding

South Hill, WA neighbors recall deadly shooting involving deputies

Neighbor explains how she escaped Lynnwood apartment fire that took the life of a neighbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.