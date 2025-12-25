Gov. Ferguson orders flags lowered for WA trooper killed on duty

The Brief Washington Governor Bob Ferguson issued a directive to fly state and U.S. flags at half staff this weekend. The order is in honor of Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting.



All Washington and U.S. flags are being ordered to be flown at half-staff across the state this weekend.

What we know:

Governor Bob Ferguson issued the directive on Tuesday, requiring all state agencies to lower state and American flags in honor of the trooper killed in the line of duty last week.

The flags are to be lowered on Saturday, Dec. 27, and remain lowered until close of business. The governor also added that agencies and businesses may lower their flags beginning at the end of business on Friday.

Additionally, those lowering flags may leave them lowered for the weekend. They should be raised again by the opening of business on Monday, according to the order from the office of the governor.

Gov. Bob Ferguson's full order to lower flags in honor of Trooper Guting

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, 29, Badge #720, who tragically lost her life in the line of duty on Friday, December 19, 2025. I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, December 26, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, December 27, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, December 29th.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition."

What we don't know:

While police have announced they located and impounded a suspect's vehicle believed to be involved in the trooper's death last Friday, local authorities did not immediately announce the identity of a suspect or any arrests made in connection with her death heading into the holiday period.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Judge orders release of US Army Veteran from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA

Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Repairs underway on SR 410 after White River flooding washout

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.