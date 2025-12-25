Seattle Weather: Scattered showers Friday, lowering snow levels

A cooler Christmas Day with scattered showers and highs in the mid to low 40s. We will start to see drier skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rain returns for Friday along with more mountain snow and potential flakes for the lowlands.

Our next round of showers will move in Friday, bringing more scattered showers and mountain snow.

Snow levels will drop overnight into Friday, starting around 2500' in the morning. We will continue to see snow levels drop Friday evening to around 1000', which could mean snowflakes for parts of the lowlands. Most of the moisture will dry out as the cold air moves in, so not expecting any major snow event.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Friday from 4am to 10pm due to mountain snow. Heavier snow is expected for the passes and higher, with totals from 6-10". This will impact Snoqulamie Pass, White Pass and SR 18.

A Puget Sound Convergence Zone is looking to develop around the Snohomish-King County line, which could bring the snowflakes down to even lower elevations.

It will be a cool day with highs in the mid to low 40s, a few degrees below seasonal average. It will be breezy Friday, but winds will stay below advisory level, gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Tomorrow's Highs

Skies will dry out on Saturday with cooler temperatures and more sunbreaks. Calm conditions continue into early next week, with a few showers and milder temperatures for the New Years.