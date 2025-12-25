Seattle weather: Mountain snow moving in Christmas night

Christmas Day activities started off relatively calm with mostly cloudy conditions across the Puget Sound region. These earlier hours showed some isolated rain showers, mainly for higher elevations.

Heading into Friday, a fresh onslaught of snow will bring needed relief to mountain snowpacks.

Light rain on Christmas Day. (Fox13 Seattle)

This afternoon brings the opportunity for light rain showers.

Chilly mornings ahead with foggy skies. Drier end the the year.



The bulk of the weather action begins overnight and carries into tomorrow. We can expect more rain showers for Friday and steady snowfall for the mountains.

Cooler and drier skies will continue into early next week to close out the year.



There is a winter weather advisory issued by NWS Seattle starting at 4 a.m. on Dec. 26. Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass have the potential to see 6" to 12" of new snow.

NWS Seattle also issued a coastal flood advisory Thursday morning. This was due to the chance of tidal overflow as high tide happens during these earlier hours.

This next weekend, we can continue to expect temperatures hovering the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.

