Man killed in Christmas Day homicide in Mason County, WA

The Brief A Mason County man accused of killing his friend on Christmas Day appeared in court, after prosecutors say a roughhousing match ended with a fatal shooting. The judge set bail at $100,000, allowing the suspect’s release, a decision that sparked anger from the victim’s family, who say the amount is too low. The suspect has pleaded not guilty, with his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 2.



The suspect accused of shooting and killing his friend after a game of roughhousing on Christmas Day appeared in Mason County court Wednesday.

According to court documents, Kyle Olsen and his friend, Tyler Hess, were in Olsen’s backyard on Christmas night. Witnesses told investigators they saw the two wrestling, something they had done before, before Hess pointed a gun at Olsen and shot him.

Tyler Hess in court

Documents state the witnesses forced Hess to the ground, took the gun and hid it in a cabinet. They tried to stop the bleeding from Olsen’s stomach, but he died after emergency crews arrived.

Olsen’s cousin, Aaron Thompson, said he was at the home that night but left shortly before the shooting.

"Kyle was the best. You couldn’t ask for a better guy. If you needed help fixing something, he would drop whatever he was doing and he would be there," Thompson said. "I consider Tyler a friend as well, and we always roughhouse and mess around. I mean, we’re a bunch of overgrown children. I don’t know what would possess someone to do this. I’ve never been this angry. I’ve never seen any of these people this angry."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kyle Olsen

Kyle Olsen's family criticized the judge's bail decision, and are furious that Hess is no longer behind bars.

In his first court appearance, prosecutors requested $750,000 bail, but Mason County Superior Court Judge Tirsa Butler set Hess' bail at $100,000. He posted 10% and was released.

"The state gave him a $100,000 bail, which means $10,000," Thompson said. "That means any car on the road today you just, ‘Ope, yep, there you go — a murderer is out walking around.’"

Hess' attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

During the hearing, a judge ordered that Hess is not allowed to see his 2-year-old child or the child’s mother in person. His attorney asked the court to reconsider, prompting an emotional outburst from Olsen’s father.

"My son doesn’t get to see his children," Kyle's father said during the hearing.

Outside the courtroom, the victim's father, Loren Olsen, spoke to FOX 13, saying he is extremely upset Hess was allowed to walk free.

"My son is gone forever and was taken and they’re going to grant Tyler to be able to see his kids? It really hurts me. I feel like the justice system fails us," Loren Olsen said. "Why would they drop the bail to $100,000 and let him out so he can be in public? That hurts me."

"I feel like the justice system fails us in a lot of ways. The fact that we have to walk in and out of the courthouse with him right beside us and he shot somebody because he got angry," he said. "He’s free. I feel like Washington state fails us."

Hess is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 2.

