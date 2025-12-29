2 arrested in Mason County, WA home burglary

The Brief Mason County deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself with weapons inside a Belfair home after neighbors reported a suspicious vehicle casing the area. A second suspect was apprehended on the Nisqually Reservation with the help of tribal police, while several other identified suspects remain at large. Authorities have recovered evidence from the burglary and are continuing their investigation to locate the remaining individuals involved.



County and tribal authorities arrested two suspects in a Mason County home burglary last week, and have identified several others believed to be involved.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, neighbors called to report a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be casing houses on Alderwood Rd in Belfair, Washington last week. One caller said they went and spoke with the people in the car, who told them they were looking for gas — even though their car was running at the time.

Other neighbors checked a nearby house and saw a ladder leaned up against the elevated back deck.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside who would not comply with their instructions. The man barricaded himself inside the home with several weapons, and after a short time, negotiators were able to talk the man into surrendering, and they took him into custody.

Deputies were able to identify other suspects involved in the burglary, one of whom was staying at a home on the Nisqually Reservation.

Deputies reached out to Nisqually Tribal Police, who were able to find the suspect and take them into custody.

Authorities recovered more evidence and are working to find the remaining felony suspects.

