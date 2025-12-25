4 injured by coffee stand car crash in Kitsap County, WA

Multiple people were hospitalized on the night of Christmas Eve as a car drove straight through a coffee stand in Kitsap County. Law enforcement agencies have pointed to medical issues as the initial cause of the crash.

Four people, all occupants of the vehicle, were hospitalized with injuries following the crash on Dec. 24, according to the Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

Weatherwax said the crash also knocked down powerlines in the area and resulted in a sewage spill. The Department of Ecology was reportedly advised shortly afterward.

The owner of the stand, Sadie Mae's Coffee, posted to Facebook after the incident. Saddie confirmed the stand was closed at the time and no one was inside when the car crashed through the small building.

Coffee stand owner's statement

"I’m kinda lost for words at the moment! So I will just to start by saying I’m so grateful we were closed and the occupants of the car werent seriously injured!!

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on us and the hugs as i arrived on scene! I truly truly appreciate you!!! Please keep us all in your prayers!

Much love,

Saddie"

