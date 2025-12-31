What's open, closed in Seattle on New Year's Day

Most restaurants, grocery stores, major retailers like Target and Walmart, and pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens will remain open, though hours may vary.

Post offices, banks, UPS/FedEx, the U.S. stock market, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and most public libraries will be closed.

Jan. 1, 2026 is New Year’s Day, a federal holiday that brings widespread closures across government services and some major businesses.

January 1, 2026, marks New Year's Day, a federal holiday that has many taking the day off.

Some businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day. Here's what to know before leaving home:

Post offices: Mail will not be delivered on New Year's Day, and U.S. Postal Service post office locations will be closed.

Banks: Most banks will be closed on Jan. 1, however mobile banking services may still be available.

Shipping services: UPS and FedEx will offer pickup and delivery services on New Year's Day, and store locations will be closed.

Stock market: The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday but reopen on Friday.

Costco: New Year's Day is one of seven days throughout the year when Costco locations close for the holiday. Costcos are also closed on Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's locations are closed on Jan. 1.