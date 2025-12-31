What's open, closed in Seattle on New Year's Day
SEATTLE - January 1, 2026, marks New Year's Day, a federal holiday that has many taking the day off.
Some businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day. Here's what to know before leaving home:
What's closed on New Year's Day
- Post offices: Mail will not be delivered on New Year's Day, and U.S. Postal Service post office locations will be closed.
- Banks: Most banks will be closed on Jan. 1, however mobile banking services may still be available.
- Shipping services: UPS and FedEx will offer pickup and delivery services on New Year's Day, and store locations will be closed.
- Stock market: The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday but reopen on Friday.
- Costco: New Year's Day is one of seven days throughout the year when Costco locations close for the holiday. Costcos are also closed on Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
- Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's locations are closed on Jan. 1.
- Libraries: Almost all public libraries, including the Seattle Public Library and King County Library are closed on New Year's Day.
A general view of a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images)
What's open on New Year's Day
- Restaurants: Most all dine-in and fast food restaurants are open on New Year's Day, though hours may vary by location.
- Grocery stores: A majority of grocery stores will stay open on Jan. 1, apart from Costco, Sam's Club, Trader Joe's, and Aldi.
- Retail stores: Department and retail stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot are open on Thursday, possibly with adjusted operating hours.
- Pharmacies: Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will remain open on New Year's Day, but may have reduced or modified hours.
- Public transportation: King County Metro and Sound Transit will remain in operation on New Year's Day.
- Parking: Street parking is free in Seattle on New Year's Day.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
New laws taking effect in 2026: What you need to know
Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath
VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot
Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted
Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.