Seattle Weather: Cool Showers Christmas Day

A quiet and calm Christmas Eve is forecast around Western Washington. Lighter winds with mainly dry skies overnight. Some evening cloud breaks will allow for chilly overnight lows in the 30s.

Cooler and drier skies will continue into early next week to close out the year.

Christmas morning will start out mainly dry with increasing showers by the afternoon around noon. Snow is forecast for the mountain passes. Be sure to keep an eye on the roads if heading out, especially toward the evening.

A cool and fairy damp Christmas Day around Western Washington.

No white Christmas this year… skies will be mainly cloudy with a few passing showers at times, especially by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be near normal in the mid and upper 40s.

Light rain on Christmas Day. (Fox13 Seattle)

A few showers will be possible into early Saturday with drier skies for the weekend and to end the year. Chilly mornings ahead with some fog developing this weekend and next week.