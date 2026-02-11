Police launch investigation into ‘potential homicide’ in Kent, WA

The Brief Kent police are investigating a potential homicide at Kaibara Park after a 48-year-old woman was found dead and a 53-year-old man was discovered with a head injury early Wednesday morning. Officers initially responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of a possible overdose, but the presence of significant injuries has led detectives to launch a suspicious death investigation. The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and authorities are currently awaiting a determination on the cause of death from the Medical Examiner.



Police are investigating a suspicious death in Kent, after two people were found unconscious in a park early Wednesday morning, possibly due to an overdose.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to reports of a possible overdose at Kaibara Park. When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man and 48-year-old woman passed out on the ground.

Authorities say the man had a head injury and was unable to talk, but was breathing. They say the woman was non-responsive.

What we know:

Medical personnel attempted lifesaving aid, but the woman was shortly after declared dead.

The man was also transported to the hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown.

Due to the nature of the death, Kent police are launching an investigation into a "potential homicide." The cause of death is still undetermined.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Kent police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

